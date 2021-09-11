CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merkel calls migrant push at EU’s border ‘unacceptable’

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW, Poland (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she finds it unacceptable that refugees are being used to apply pressure to Poland and other European Union members on the border with Belarus. Merkel was speaking at a news conference Saturday during what she said she expected to be her last official visit to Poland as chancellor. Merkel appealed to Belarus but also to Poland to help people in difficult humanitarian conditions caught between the Poland-Belarus border. She stressed that she found it “completely unacceptable that such hybrid attacks” were being carried out with people. Poland, Lithuania and Latvia accuse Belarus of pushing the migrants across their borders and say they view that as an element of “hybrid warfare” against the EU.

