Pope’s Central Europe visit tests his health and diplomacy

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is making his first foreign trip since undergoing intestinal surgery in July. His four-day visit to Hungary and Slovakia starting Sunday will not only test his health but also provide what may be one of the most awkward moments of his papacy — a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the sort of populist, right-wing leader Francis scorns. Francis is only spending seven hours in Budapest before moving on to a three-day, hopscotch tour of neighboring Slovakia. The lopsided itinerary can’t help but suggest that Francis wanted to avoid giving Orban the bragging rights and political boost that come with hosting a pope for a proper state visit.

keyt.com

