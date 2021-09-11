CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

With more doses, Uganda takes vaccination drive to markets

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda is accelerating its vaccination drive in order to administer 128,000 doses that recently arrived and expire at the end of September. The East African country of 44 million has not had adequate supplies of vaccines to reach its target of inoculating 5 million people deemed vulnerable, including the medical workers and the elderly. With deliveries of vaccine doses arriving, Uganda is ramping up its vaccination campaign, including giving jabs at tents set up by the Red Cross in several locations in Kampala. Until this week residents could only get vaccines at health centers.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Latest: EU commits 200 million more vaccine doses to Africa

BRUSSELS — The European Union is committing 200 million more vaccine doses to Africa. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the donation comes on top of 250 million already committed and underscores the EU resolve to boost global vaccination. Von der Leyen called it an “investment in solidarity...
HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. shipping 2.58 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Philippines

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government will begin shipping 2.58 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the Philippines on Thursday through the COVAX global distribution program, a White House official said on Thursday. The latest shipments of vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and Germany’s BioNTech, bring the total number...
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

India gives 25m vaccine doses in drive to mark PM Modi’s birthday

India has administered 25 million doses during a special Covid-19 vaccination drive organised on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. The campaign took place on Friday as he turned 71, and the Health Ministry said the drive had raised India’s overall vaccinations to more than 790 million. Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doses#Vaccinations#Associated Press Kampala#Ap#East African#The Red Cross
caribbeantoday.com

Canada Donates AstraZeneca Doses to Vaccinate 15,000 More People in Barbados

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Health officials are now in a position to fully vaccinate another 15,000 of its citizens against COVID-19, following a donation of 30,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine by the Government of Canada. The gift, which arrived at the Grantley Adams International Airport on Wednesday afternoon as the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Cuba seeks WHO approval of its Covid-19 vaccines

Cuba said Wednesday it would seek World Health Organization approval for two home-grown coronavirus vaccines it hopes to commercialize widely. Perez said Cuba's ability to sell its vaccines to other countries does not depend on WHO approval, as this is a decision for national health authorities.
PHARMACEUTICALS
News 12

Moderna takes steps toward single-dose vaccine for COVID-19 and the flu

Moderna is working on a single-dose vaccine to protect people against both COVID-19 and the flu. The vaccine would be a combination of a coronavirus booster shot and the company’s experimental flu shot. As of now, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is permitted for emergency use in the United States for those...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Independent

US pledges to buy hundreds of millions more vaccine doses to donate to the world

The United States is planning to buy millions more doses of the Pfizer vaccine to distribute around the world, according to a report, in a move that would bolster hopes of vaccinating the world beyond the Western hemisphere.The move, details of which were leaked on Friday and reported by The Washington Post, come ahead of a meeting of the UN General Assembly next week to address the issue of global vaccine supply.An official announcement is expected early next week on the deal with Pfizer, which follows an existing agreement with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to distribute 500 million doses...
HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
MILITARY
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Entrepreneur

WHO gives date for the end of the Covid pandemic, but Bill Gates says he has the 'only solution' to end the crisis

This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Many have speculated about when the Covid-19 health crisis that has the world in check since 2020 will end. Now, the World Health Organization (WHO) gave an estimated date for the end of the pandemic . However, billionaire Bill Gates proposed what he considers the 'only solution' to end the coronavirus and future pandemics.
BUSINESS
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy