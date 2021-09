We often think that the Bible is absent from popular culture. Many of us have been taught that faith in pop culture is taboo, but you’d be surprised to find out how many times Bible verses are referenced in our by our favorite brands and in our favorite songs, shows and films. This popular trend brings to question, is it inappropriate for secular entertainment to incorporate the Bible into pop culture, or is this an opportunity to discuss the Bible? There must be a reason that pop culture is so immersed with biblical content.

