Former world No. 1 Evgeny Kafelnikov would absolutely love to see a Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev clash at the US Open. Djokovic, ranked at No. 1 in the world, clashed world No. 4 Zverev at this past Tokyo Olympics. Djokovic was in control of the match but Zverev refused to give up and he ended up recovering from a set and a break down to beat the Serb in the Tokyo Olympics semifinal.

TENNIS ・ 12 DAYS AGO