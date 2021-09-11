CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands without power in northeast Nebraska Friday night

By News Channel Nebraska
Sand Hills Express
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORFOLK, Neb. -- Over 8,000 people were without power in northeast Nebraska Friday night after a substation tripped, according to NPPD. It is unclear at this time the exact cause of the outage, though initial reports indicated a transformer had been damaged near Benjamin Avenue and Victory Road. Among the affected areas were parts of Norfolk, Tilden, Hoskins, Meadow Grove and Battle Creek, among others. Though many in Norfolk are without power, there are some reports of areas of the city that remain unaffected.

