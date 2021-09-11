CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

A field of honor: a look at the Flight 93 Memorial 20 years after 9/11 [photos]

By TY LOHR
Lancaster Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisitors are seen in front of the wall of names that memorializes the 40 passenger and crew members who died on United Flight 93 on September 11, 2001. Two decades after al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked the flight and rerouted toward the U.S. Capitol building, the names are forever remembered in front of a gated field with a boulder a couple hundred yards away, serving as a visual reminder of the crash site.

lancasteronline.com

spectrumlocalnews.com

National place of remembrance: 9/11 flight crew memorial honors 33 lives lost

GRAPEVINE, Texas — The lives of 33 flight crew members who died on September 11, 2001 continue to be honored at the City of Grapevine at the 9/11 Flight Crew Memorial. In remembrance​ of the 20th anniversary of the attacks that shook America to its core, a ceremonial flyover and uniformed flight crew walk will honor the lives of the employees who fought terror from above.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Lancaster Online

Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb [photos]

Participants in Stair Climb events climb the equivalent of 110 stories (simulating the World Trade Towers). Each participant carries a picture of a New York City firefighter who died on September 11, 2001. Before the climb starts, the participants usually line up on the ball field, and the scoreboard shows a rosters of first responders who died on 9/11. The firefighters stop twice during the climb for a moment of silence at the times that each of the towers fell.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Northern Virginia Daily

Town observes memorial service 20 years after 9/11

STRASBURG — On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, a large crowd gathered outside the American Legion Shenandoah Post 77 Saturday to remember those who died during the attacks or afterward. Recounting the events of that morning in 2001, Strasburg Mayor Brandy Hawkins Boies spoke about the...
STRASBURG, VA
Journal & Sunday Journal

Memories remain vivid for local woman 20 years after 9/11

8:40 a.m., Sept. 11, 2001. 9:03 a.m., Sept. 11, 2001. 9:37 a.m., Sept. 11, 2001. 10:03 a.m., Sept. 11, 2001. Christie Cochran looked at a pair of plane stubs from that day, the first stamped for 7:30 a.m., the second for 9:40 a.m. The first time was her flight from BWI to Pittsburgh, the second when her flight would leave Pittsburgh for San Diego, trips she routinely took at that point in life. Those times fall right in line with the terrorist attacks of 9/11, times she still is shaken by 20 years later.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Boston

‘Journey’s End’: Paulie’s Push Reaches 9/11 Memorial In Honor Of The Flight Crews Who Died That Day

BOSTON (CBS) – Paul Veneto has arrived at Ground Zero. Known as the man pushing an airline beverage cart in honor of the flight crews who died on 9/11 for Paulie’s Push, Veneto arrived at the 9/11 Memorial at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday. He announced his arrival on his Facebook page, saying simply, “Journey’s End.” The former United Airlines flight attendant had a scheduled day off on September 11th, 2001, and could only watch helplessly with the rest of the world in disbelief on that day twenty years ago. Many of the crew members who died on those flights were people he...
BOSTON, MA
Capitol
Military
Politics
KRDO News Channel 13

Mitchell High School holds 9/11 Memorial to honor graduate who died on United Flight 175

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mitchell High School students and community members gathered Friday for the school's annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony to remember the people who died that day, including a Mitchell High graduate. This year marks 20 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks. During the memorial, the national anthem played, the American flag The post Mitchell High School holds 9/11 Memorial to honor graduate who died on United Flight 175 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Connecticut Public

Photos: Scenes From 9/11 National Memorials

On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, multiple ceremonies commemorated the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost on that day. From New York to Pennsylvania to the Pentagon, here are some of the scenes captured as people are remembering and reflecting on the lives lost and legacies left behind.
FESTIVAL
pasadenavoice.com

Meade Holds 9/11 Flag Of Honor Memorial

Meade High School was one of 60 sites in the United States that hosted the inaugural 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial this Saturday. The event began promptly at 8:46am, marking the time when Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center complex in New York City. Nearly 100 people filled the school’s stadium in memory of the terrorist attacks.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

20 years after the 9/11 attacks, Bozeman honors the legacies of the fallen

Twenty years after terrorist attacks killed 2,977 people on United States soil, veterans, first responders and others gathered on Main Street in Bozeman to honor the men and women who died on Sept. 11, 2001, and in the day’s fallout. Under clear skies Saturday, members of American Legion Post 14,...
BOZEMAN, MT
WKRC

Honoring first responders and victims of 9/11 after 20 years

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It’s been 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York and Washington, D.C., but one thing is clear: those who died will never be forgotten. On Friday morning, hundreds of people ran the stairs at Nippert Stadium to honor innocent victims and first responders who ran toward the falling buildings.
CINCINNATI, OH
Kait 8

Parents honor memory of 9/11 flight attendant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Saturday marks 20 years since the 9/11 attacks and one Colorado family is honoring a loved one they lost that day. KKTV spoke with the parents of Kathryn Yancey LaBorie about the grief they still feel and the importance of honoring this anniversary. “I...
POLITICS

