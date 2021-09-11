CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Lancaster County health systems waiting on details, deadline for new federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate

By NICOLE C. BRAMBILA
Lancaster Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers is coming. Local hospitals are waiting on the details. Only Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has a staff vaccine mandate in place. Announced in May, the mandate went into effect Sept. 1. Following President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday, LNP | LancasterOnline...

