CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

9/11 Victims’ Families Seek Probe of Missing Evidence

omahadailyrecord.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRelatives of the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks called for the Justice Department’s inspector general to investigate the FBI’s handling of evidence from its investigation into the hijackers and their associates, saying certain records are apparently missing or lost. The victims’ relatives regard that missing or withheld evidence as...

omahadailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

FBI Fires Agent Who Allegedly Failed to Look Into Tips on Nassar, Then Lied About It

The FBI has reportedly fired one of its agents accused of failing to act on tips about the now-convicted child sex abuser Larry Nassar, then lying about it when confronted about his inaction. Michael Langeman—who interviewed gymnast McKayla Maroney in 2015 about her alleged abuse at the hands of Nassar—lost his job as a supervisory special agent last week, according to The Washington Post. Langeman was reportedly called out by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz in a July report that said he didn’t probe tips against Nassar, then later lied to investigators about it. Langeman, the FBI, and the inspector general’s office all refused to comment officially on the Post’s report. In 2018, Nassar was sentenced to a maximum of 175 years in prison for assaulting female athletes, mostly minors, while serving as the USA Gymnastics national team’s osteopathic physician. On Wednesday, four U.S. gymnasts—Maroney, Simone Biles, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman—will testify in Congress about how the FBI handled the Nassar probe.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Anger as DOJ fails to attend Nassar hearing where gymnasts revealed horror questioning by FBI agents

Survivors of convicted former US Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar’s abuse testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee to express their shock and anger at the FBI’s handling of the federal investigation into Mr Nassar. And while FBI Director Christopher Wray answered questions about his response to the Justice Department Inspector General’s report into the FBI’s handling of the case at the hearing on Wednesday, many of the lawmakers had questions for the DOJ itself as to why it declined to prosecute two FBI agents referred for criminal prosecution over their conduct in the case.Those questions went unanswered as neither...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS New York

Justice Department Distributes $568 Million To Bernie Madoff Ponzi Scheme Victims

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Justice Department has distributed another $568 million to victims of Bernie Madoff‘s Ponzi scheme. Federal officials say they have now recovered 81% of the money stolen. Thirty-one thousand people lost money in Madoff’s financial fraud, one of the biggest in history. In 2009, Madoff was sentenced to 150 years in prison. He died behind bars in April. So far, $3.7 billion has been distributed to victims.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
americanmilitarynews.com

9/11 families urge inspector general to probe FBI handling of videotape evidence

Fed-up 9/11 families pushing the Biden administration for access to hidden documents on alleged Saudi links to the terror attacks are accusing the FBI of “incompetence” or worse. A letter sent to the U.S. Inspector General overseeing the Department of Justice demands an immediate investigation into missing evidence. The 9/11...
POLITICS
Florida Bulldog

Saudi Arabia: FBI closed 9/11 probes without charges, no reason to believe it will reveal powerful new evidence

The U.S. government’s recent reset of its position to consider declassifying many FBI secrets about 9/11 is being strongly resisted in court by Saudi Arabia. Lawyers for thousands of 9/11 family members who are suing Saudi Arabia in federal court in New York, citing the “extraordinary circumstances” arising from the government’s about-face, asked the court late last month for an extension of a Sept. 15 deadline to submit reports from experts who have reviewed the evidence.
MIDDLE EAST
NBC News

The 9/11 attacks, 20 years on: A victim's family reflects on justice delayed

Our brother, Daniel — a devoted father, husband and coach — was in the south tower of the World Trade Center, working as a trader for Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on the 89th floor, when it collapsed on Sept. 11, 2001. While the events of that tragic day are embedded in the hearts and minds of all Americans, we still do not know the full truth of who is responsible for one of the darkest moments in our nation’s history. Two wars have been fought across two decades, but the details of what led to the murder of nearly 3,000 Americans remain shrouded in secrecy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#9 11#The Justice Department#Saudi#Inspector
kyma.com

Families of 9/11 victims are still looking for answers in court

(CNN) -- The US government and its NATO allies invaded Afghanistan almost immediately after the September 11, 2001, terror attacks, seeking accountability from al Qaeda and Osama bin Laden for murdering nearly 3,000 people. It began what would become a two-decade military odyssey in nation-building that ended messily last month...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

20 Years After 9/11, Victim Families May Finally Get a Trial

Twenty years after the 9/11 hijackings, the U.S. government still hasn’t brought the five men accused of conspiring in the terrorist attacks to justice. And as pre-trial hearings begin this month at Guantanamo Bay, the case is running into roadblocks already, leaving family members of 9/11 victims once again waiting.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
CBS Chicago

Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert Reaches Tentative Settlement Over Payments To Man Who Accuses Him Of Abuse

YORKVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — Former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert has reached a tentative settlement over payments to a man who accused him of child sexual abuse. The man, referred to only as James Doe in filings, brought the breach-of-contract lawsuit in 2016 in a bid to force Hastert to pay the unpaid balance of the hush money, nearly $2 million. Hastert’s lawyers said the 2010 deal was void after Doe spoke about it to others. A Kendall County judge ruled last week that the defendant would be named in court if the case went to trial this month. The man says Hastert...
YORKVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy