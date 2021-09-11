Does Triller really have a place in Boxing?
By Andy Hayes: In light of this weekend’s showdown between 58-year-old veteran of the ring Evander Holyfield and hard-hitting UFC legend Victor Belfort, I find myself asking the same question I asked when YouTube sensation Jake Paul stepped in the ring only two weeks ago. Does the multimillion-dollar powerhouse network Triller now have a permanent home in the sport of Boxing and more importantly, a place in the heart of boxing fans?www.boxingnews24.com
