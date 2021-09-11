Grandia HD Collection Receiving Official Asian Release Later This Year

Following the rumors last week, Nintendo has officially lowered the price of the base model of Switch in Europe. From today onwards, the base model of Switch have its price lowered to £259.99 from £279.99 in the UK, and to €269.99 from €329.99 in other European territories. These new prices can be found reflected on the official My Nintendo UK store here. Some outlets like ShopTo are also further lowering the price to £254.85, as seen here.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO