Grandia HD Collection Receiving Official Asian Release Later This Year
Arc System Works has announced an Asian release for Grandia HD Collection. Originally launched back in 2019, Grandia HD Collection is contains HD remasters of the first two Grandia RPGs for Switch. The Asian release for the game will support both English and Japanese voiceover, and include subtitles in Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, Japanese, English, French and German. The Asian version of the game is scheduled to launch sometime later in 2021.nintendosoup.com
Comments / 0