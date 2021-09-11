CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Hackett at Liverpool Philharmonic

stereoboard.com
 7 days ago

Disclosure: Stereoboard is FREE to use. When you buy a ticket or book a hotel, we may receive a commission. Prices shown exclude fees or delivery charges, unless stated. We display the most accurate ticket prices available to us, but prices may change based on demand & availability. We take no responsibility for any difference in price, or accuracy, displayed here and those on external sites. Our listings are purely for information purposes only and we are unable to verify any accuracy.

www.stereoboard.com

stereoboard.com

Steve Hackett at Leicester De Montfort Hall

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Steve Hackett events here.
antiMUSIC

Steve Hackett Goes 'Scorched Earth' With New Video

Steve Hackett is celebrating the release of his new studio album and the launch of a UK tour by sharing a music video for his new single "Scorched Earth". The track comes from the former Genesis star's brand new 11-track album, "Surrender To Silence". He had this to say about the release of the record,
stereoboard.com

Steve Hackett at Stoke Victoria Hall

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Steve Hackett events here.
stereoboard.com

Steve Hackett at Birmingham Symphony Hall

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Steve Hackett events here.
Steve Hackett
stereoboard.com

Steve Hackett at Cardiff St Davids Hall

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Steve Hackett events here.
stereoboard.com

Steve Hackett at Cambridge Corn Exchange

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Steve Hackett events here.
stereoboard.com

Cream Classical on the Waterfront at Liverpool Pier Head

Cream Classical on the Waterfront is the latest event from the Cream brand that's responsible for Creamfields, Cream Classical in The Park and Cream Classics On The Beach, among many others. Cream Classical on the Waterfront will be performing 2 events in Liverpool between Saturday 18th September 2021 and Sunday...
downbeat.com

Herbie’s Chicago Homecoming

As Herbie Hancock demonstrated in his recent return to performance, he is a musician of multitudes. The youthful 81-year-old NEA Jazz Master, UCLA professor, chair of the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz and UNESCO Good Will Ambassador for Intercultural Dialogue packed both his live-in-person quintet concert at Chicago’s Symphony Center on Sept. 2 (and the Detroit Jazz Festival show the next night, streamed rather than held in public as had been planned) with compositions, improvisations, keyboard investigations, artistic concepts and the leadership style he’s developed in a career spanning at least 60 years. His U.S. tour continues through the month.
operawire.com

London Philharmonic Orchestra Announces Marquee TV Digital Residency

The London Philharmonic Orchestra has announced the two-year digital residency of the streaming service Marquee TV. Within its first year, the collaboration will bring 12 concerts, filmed live for later broadcasts, into homes worldwide. Ten of those performances will be from the LPO’s 2021-22 Royal Festival Hall season. Two initial...
stereoboard.com

Black Stone Cherry at Leeds O2 Academy Leeds

Black Stone Cherry are an American rock band hailing from Kentucky, consisting of frontman Chris Robertson, rhythm guitarist Ben Wells, bassist Jon Lawhon, and drummer John Fred Young.
onthe101.com

Santa Maria Philharmonic Announces First Season Concert

The Santa Maria Philharmonic has announced the return of live symphony orchestra concerts in September. The first 2021-22 season concert, Triumphant Expressions of Humanity, is on Sept. 25 at 7:30 pm, at Grace Baptist Church. The program features Beethoven’s powerful Emperor Concerto, and returning Santa Maria Philharmonic favorite, soloist Robert...
Inside Indiana Business

Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra Appoints Concertmaster

The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra has appointed Dr. Jia-Rong Gan concertmaster. She was previously principal second violin of the EPO and second violin of the Eykamp String Quartet. Gan earned a bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University and a master of music and doctor of music from Florida State University.
austinnews.net

Michigan Philharmonic Brings Back Live Music for Historic 76th Season

'Take2 Celebration' kicks off with October birthday bash. PLYMOUTH, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Michigan's premier regional orchestra is returning this fall with a historic season of live performances that begin in October and run through the spring of 2022. Nan Washburn, conductor and music director for...
