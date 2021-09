Many would argue that replicating the views of reality is a waste of paint as a medium, and we feel that Jarvis Brookfield might be one of those people. As the artist told us himself, he "focuses on painting and is influenced by, the internal world of what it means to be human and altered states of consciousness," and a new series of works exploring this mysterious realm will be revealed at his upcoming solo show which opens on September 17th at LCB Depot in Leicester, England.

