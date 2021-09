Singer Rob K has been looking to establish his name in Milwaukee’s burgeoning R&B circles for the last year or so. His new single, “Pride,” has him yearning for a female who is currently taken. Rob K does his best on the track to persuade her his way, all set to an acoustic guitar and bass-driven beat. There’s a lot of potential shown here, with silky smooth vocals and a charismatic delivery that makes you believe in what the young act is saying. Watch for more from Rob K in the near future, and get a listen to “Pride” below:

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO