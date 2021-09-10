NBA Superstar Trae Young Appears On This Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Atlanta Hawks (NBA) Superstar Trae Young returned to Madison Square Garden on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, as he accompanied the heels during a 10-man tag team match that took place on the show. For those unaware, Young was instrumental in the Hawks taking out the New York Knicks in the NBA Playoffs. As you’d expect, he was booed out of the building as he came out to ringside with Sami Zayn, Apollo Crews, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, & Otis for their match with the Mysterios, Big E, Rick Boogs, and Shinsuke Nakamura.www.ewrestlingnews.com
