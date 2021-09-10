CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Construction

W.A. Rasic is ENR California & Northwest 2021's Specialty Contractor of the Year

By Erica Berardi edits ENR California, ENR Northwest.
enr.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe results are in! Each year, ENR regional editors from around the country vote on regional Top Specialty Contractors. This year, editors chose W.A. Rasic as ENR California & Northwest’s, the region of which includes Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington, 2021 Specialty Contractor of the Year thanks to is 56% spike in revenue on projects that touch some of the West Coast’s most pressing issues.

www.enr.com

Comments / 0

Related
enr.com

Louisiana Contractors Brace for Impact On Labor, Materials in Efforts to Rebuild

Between COVID-19, the five named storms that hit the state in 2020 and the industry’s ever-present labor shortage, Louisiana contractors have spent the last year trying to get by with a maxed-out workforce and pandemic-related supply chain shortages. Hurricane Ida didn’t make things any easier. Contractors are bracing for materials...
INDUSTRY
enr.com

2021 Top 400 Sourcebook: Caltrans Updates a Coastal Corridor

As part of an overall strategy to relieve congestion and expand mobility options in Santa Barbara County, Calif., Granite Construction is serving as construction manager for Caltrans’ upgrade of a 10.8-mile segment of U.S. Route 101 between the cities of Santa Barbara and Carpinteria. The $410-million project, which began construction in 2020, will add a peak-period carpool lane to the freeway in each direction, reconstruct creek crossings to improve water flow, upgrade freeway access ramps and improve adjacent streets and intersections. In addition, Granite also has been awarded multiple general contractor assignments for work along the corridor, including roadway demolition, new retaining walls and refinements to the highway’s curve geometry. The entire program is scheduled to be complete by 2028.
TRAFFIC
Washington Post

Drenching rains to visit Pacific Northwest, northern California

Parts of the Pacific Northwest are under a fire weather watch through Friday, when a combination of dry conditions, hot temperatures and low humidity are creating a breeding ground for flames should any small fires ignite. But in just 48 hours’ time, those conditions will pull a meteorological U-turn as a show of drenching rain arrives in coastal Washington, Oregon and Northern California.
ENVIRONMENT
enr.com

2021 Top 400 Sourcebook: Winds of Change at Mojave Wind Farm

Work is underway by Mortenson to repower the 60-MW Oasis wind farm in Mojave, Calif., for renewable energy developer and operator Terra-Gen. After acquiring the plant in 2019, Terra-Gen brought in Mortenson as its construction partner to repower the facility, which first operated in 2004. Mortenson will replace 60 1-MW...
MOJAVE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
State
Hawaii State
enr.com

2021 Top 400 Sourcebook: Massachusetts Facility Is Revamped for Vaccines

Site work is underway for a vaccine manufacturing facility in a Dartmouth, Mass., business park that is set to develop new vaccines for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. Tonix Pharmaceuticals, based in Chatham, N.J., plans a 45,000-sq-ft clinical-scale manufacturing plant to be constructed as an existing building renovation in the New Bedford Business Park in Dartmouth that s expected to be operate in the first half of 2022. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company declined to reveal the cost of the project.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
enr.com

2021 Top 400 Sourcebook: Pace Picks Up on Salt Lake Wastewater Plant

Sundt and PCL are constructing a $700-million water reclamation facility to replace an aging 33-million-gallon-a-day wastewater treatment plant in northern Salt Lake City, Utah. The new 48 mgd treatment facility will add a biological nutrient removal project to reduce phosphorus in the wastewater to comply with water quality requirements. According to the Salt Lake Dept. of Public Utilities, the public works project is one of the largest in the city's history, and it will be designed with sustainability in mind. The project’s goal is to use at least 25% recycled materials. The project team is also pursuing an Envision Platinum certification for the facility and LEED Gold certification for the administration building. Since the groundbreaking at the end of 2019, the project team installed 43,000 wick drains at a depth of approximately 125 ft below the surface, and then hauled approximately 1.5 lb of soil to the site to compact the existing, poor-quality soil in lieu of installing driven steel piles. The team recently began construction, and the pace is expected to pick up mid-to-late 2022, with a completion date targeted for 2024.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
thebossmagazine.com

Number of ships stuck off California coast growing

Amount of container ships stuck off California coast rising by the day The amount of container ships stuck off the California coast while trying to bring imported goods into the... Amount of container ships stuck off California coast rising by the day. The amount of container ships stuck off the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enr#Los Angeles Area#Calif#Specialty Contractor Of#Microtunnel#Ladwp#Ib 102
CBS LA

New Law Would Allow California Homeowners To Build More Housing On Their Properties

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law this week that will allow homeowners across the state to build more housing on the land they own. Planned Desert Community In lancaster California, USA. (Photo by Sam Lafoca/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images) The law is aimed at easing the housing crisis in California by streamlining the permit process, increasing density and diversity in neighborhoods, and making housing more affordable near major employment hubs. Most of California’s cities and towns have been zoned as “single-family home,” stipulating that only one housing unit could be built on the lot, for decades. The new legislation, SB 9, facilitates the process for homeowners to build a duplex or split their current residential lot in order to add units on their existing properties. It’s “an opportunity for our neighbors to be able to create housing for other neighbors, or even their own family members,” said State Sen. Lena Gonzalez of Long Beach, who co-authored the bill. A UC Berkeley study has found the law could allow up to 400,000 homeowners to add units to their property. Critics of the law, however, say the new law gives developers too much control and allows homeowners to change the character of a neighborhood.
CALIFORNIA STATE
enr.com

2021 Top 400 Sourcebook: Contractors Seek to Deliver Certainty to Project Owners

Last year, as the pandemic upended the construction industry, contractors hatched a plan to come together. Determined to keep jobsites open and deemed essential around the U.S., a group of contractors partnered on turnkey coronavirus prevention protocols for all companies to use. This year’s Top 400 Contractors revenue results don’t...
CONSTRUCTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
enr.com

ABC Construction Backlog Indicator Falls in August

The Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Construction Backlog Indicator fell to 7.7 in August, according to a member survey performed in the second half of the month. The figure is down by 0.8 months from July’s 8.5-month backlog, and it is 0.3 months lower than the reading in August 2020 of 8 months.
CONSTRUCTION
enr.com

Room to Breathe: Industrial Projects and Stakeholders Are Challenged to Co-Exist

"If you look at Newark, it’s hard to comprehend how anyone ever thought it acceptable to put a sewage treatment facility, the largest trash incinerator in the state, two power plants and a giant port together in a small area that is next to the longest Superfund site in the country—the Passaic River,” says Maria Lopez-Nuñez, deputy director for organizing and advocacy at the Ironbound Community Corp. in Newark, N.J. “At what point do we protect human health?”
NEWARK, NJ
enr.com

Midwest People: September 2021

Don Hagen has joined Affiliated Engineers Inc. (AEI) in Chicago as the firm’s new director of business development. Hagen previously worked for design-build firms with a market focus on industrial facilities that research, develop and manufacture chemical, pharmaceutical and semiconductor products. RSP Architects has promoted Todd Novak to principal and...
CONSTRUCTION
enr.com

2021 Top 400 Sourcebook: Oil Platforms Boost Production in the Gulf of Mexico

Over the summer, BP marked the safe start-up of the Manuel project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the fourth of five major projects the energy company expects to deliver globally in 2021. The project, delivered by Subsea Integration Alliance, a partnership between Subsea 7 and OneSubsea Schlumberger, includes a new subsea production system for two new wells that are tied into the Na Kika platform, located about 140 miles off the coast of New Orleans. The wells are expected to boost gross platform production by an estimated 20,100 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boe/d). Manuel is located east of the Na Kika platform in 6,625 feet of water, and the two new wells were drilled to a depth of approximately 21,000 ft. “Our disciplined investment in Manuel is part of our target to add 900,000 boe/d of production from new projects by the end of 2021,” said Ewan Drummond, BP senior vice president of projects, production and operations, in a statement. Both BP and Shell hold a 50% working interest in the Manuel development.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
enr.com

ENR Top 100 Green Design Firms and Contractors: Green Market Growth Stunted

On his first day in the Oval Office, President Biden signed an executive order recommitting the U.S. to the Paris Agreement. With new targets set to curb carbon emissions and build a greener, more resilient future, design firms and contractors are now tasked with helping owners reshape what it means to be green in the age of COVID-19.
ECONOMY
klcc.org

How Does This Year's Wildfire Season In The Pacific Northwest Compare To 2020?

This year’s wildfire season for Oregon and Washington began early and will run long. But so far, it’s not as bad as 2020’s. Data from the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center shows as of today (9/13), 1,451,367 acres have burned across the two states. That’s nearly one-quarter fewer acres than the same date last year.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy