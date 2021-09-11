CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IKM-Manning bond issue up for vote on Tuesday

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago
(Manning) A general obligation bond vote for IKM-Manning will take place on Tuesday.

Superintendent Trevor Miller explains the $19.1 million proposal would result in a $2.30 increase in the tax levy rate. “Our rate is currently $9.51, it’ll go up to $11.81 for our property tax rate. When you compare that with districts in the area, Ar-We-Va and Carroll are the only two lower than us currently and they’d still be the only ones lower than us with our bond passage. So we’d go from $9.51 to $11.81.”

Renovations will take place to both the middle school and high school. “We our doing HVAC, restroom renovations, a new playground in Irwin, an addition onto the secondary building in Manning along with some additional classrooms, and basically doing renovations to the middle schoool/high school. Because when the building is built in 1957, and our maintenance crews have done a great job of upkeep, but if you haven’t every done any major work eventually it catches up with you.”

This is the second attempt to pass a bond issue. Miller says only fifteen schools have a lower tax levy rate in the entire state.

