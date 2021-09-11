Solaire Initiative Private Ltd. launches OM-Redox
Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 11 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Solaire Initiative Private Ltd. develops products at the interface of the chemical, physical, and engineering sciences to meet the challenges in the healthcare and energy sectors. It recently launched OM-Redox, a device that releases oxygen when plugged into a power source (standard 220 V source). OM-Redox is developed and manufactured in India based on a patented design and catalyst. It is a lightweight and affordable product that can run with battery backup too.
