Solaire Initiative Private Ltd. launches OM-Redox

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 11 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Solaire Initiative Private Ltd. develops products at the interface of the chemical, physical, and engineering sciences to meet the challenges in the healthcare and energy sectors. It recently launched OM-Redox, a device that releases oxygen when plugged into a power source (standard 220 V source). OM-Redox is developed and manufactured in India based on a patented design and catalyst. It is a lightweight and affordable product that can run with battery backup too.

Gap Inc. Unveils UK Joint Venture

The San Francisco clothing company is making good on the asset-light European strategy it announced last year. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Beckett Media Launches Crypto Initiative With Memorabilia Authenticator

Some sports magazines are getting a digital makeover on blockchain. Beckett Grading Services announced on Tuesday it would allow collectors to store certificates of authenticity for sports memorabilia on blockchain. Through its media arm, Beckett Media Group, the company currently publishes 18 magazines related to sports and collectibles, including Beckett Baseball and Beckett Basketball.
Finnish PayiQ, India's SRIT to launch app

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Finnish mobile ticketing company PayiQ and Indian ICT systems integration company SRIT have signed a strategic partnership deal. PayiQ Finland is a true European public transport and city access technology company. It delivers ticketing and payment platform for city bus and tram authorities...
Steve Wozniak Launches Privateer, a Space Startup

Steve Wozniak is embarking on the next chapter of his storied career in tech, launching a space startup. Steve Wozniak is famous for co-founding Apple, along with Steve Jobs. Whereas Jobs’ speciality was his vision and marketing, Wozniak is a technical genius whose creations formed the basis of Apple’s early success.
Economic Watch: German auto supplier ZF feels "at home" in China, says CEO

MUNICH, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- German auto industry supplier ZF Friedrichshafen feels "at home" in China, the company's chief executive officer (CEO) said recently, vowing to further deepen localization in the world's largest passenger car and truck market. "Our teams in China play a role as that it is a...
Purdue launches digital engagement initiative

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue Research Foundation's Innovation Partners Institute (IPI) announced Thursday (Sept. 9) a data governance initiative designed to engage community members and instill trust in the technology built into the Discovery Park District (DPD) community. "Community buy-in and trust in the safe, secure, ethical and transparent adoption of...
HBO Max Confirms European Launch Date & Initial Territories

WarnerMedia will launch HBO Max on October 26 in six European territories, including Spain and the Nordics. Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain and Andorra will be the first markets to get the service, the company said. HBO Max will be available to new customers as well as existing customers of HBO España, HBO Nordic and HBO Go. (HBO Go has disappeared in the U.S. but continues to operate in certain parts of the world.) Billing will be directly or via eligible partners. Pricing, product and programming details will be revealed at a virtual launch event in October.
India launches 30,000-tonne seaweed farming initiative

A farming project that aims to produce 30,000 tonnes of seaweed a year has been launched in the Lakshadweep archipelago, off the southwest coast of India. The administration of the islands has prioritised seaweed farming as the next major development driver of the islands, after fisheries, coconut and tourism. This...
In survey, Japanese businesses say recovery will come in 2021

TOKYO, Japan: A survey by Reuters found that most Japanese companies believe the recovery of the country's economy has reached the stage before the pandemic struck. However, other companies have said they expect to continue to see business operating below normal into 2022. The outcome of the poll reflected a...
SpaceX Launches Four Civilians On First Private Flight

SpaceX's first all-civilian mission to orbit, Inspiration4, launched into space Wednesday night from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, marking a historic moment in space exploration. The mission is expected to last three days, as the crew orbits at an altitude above the International Space Station and the...
Private Spaceflight Crew Arrives For Launch Prep

CAPE CANAVERAL—A group of four amateur astronauts poised to become the first privately funded orbital spaceflight crew arrived at Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida in preparation for launch at 8 p.m. EDT on Sept. 15. Project organizer, financier and commander Jared Isaacman, 38, and his three... Subscription Required. Private...
Laithwaites Wine Launches Rebranding Initiative, Expands and Enriches Customer Base

Globally sourced wine subscription brand reveals modern branding and fresh offerings. Laithwaites, a leading wine home delivery brand offering exclusive wines through vineyard partnerships all over the world, today announces a reimagined brand look and reinvigorated mission. With a 50-year history of wine pioneering and award-winning service, Laithwaites gives its customers access to the world’s most interesting and best-value wines, while sharing the fascinating stories behind them. This world-renowned brand is now placing an even greater emphasis on introducing US wine lovers to authentic finds from all parts of the globe.
Raytheon Completes Initial Flight Test of Air-Launched Effect Drone

A Raytheon Technologies business unit completed the initial flight test of an air-launched effects drone that it designed to meet the size, weight and power requirements of the Future Vertical Lift program of the U.S. Army. The ALE air vehicle leveraged Raytheon Missiles and Defense’s Coyote uncrewed aircraft system design...
L’Occitane Group Names New CEO

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — L’Occitane Group has named a new chief executive officer, André J. Hoffmann. Hoffmann succeeds Reinold Geiger, who on Thursday will step down from the role after steering the Swiss beauty company for more than 25 years. The 74-year-old will remain at the group as chairman of the board and executive director.More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean Crew19 Indie Skin Care Launches This Fall Alongside his new appointment, Hoffmann is to remain vice chairman of L’Occitane’s board and an executive director. The 65-year-old has served as an executive director of L’Occitane...
4 strategies for a UN breakthrough on energy and climate change

Two important events hosted by the United Nations are coming up that are widely hoped to help address what the U.N. calls the “dual challenge” – fighting climate change and ensuring that poorer countries can develop sustainably. Energy is a central theme in both. For the first time in 40 years, the U.N. General Assembly is convening a global summit of world leaders focused solely on energy. If all goes as planned on Sept. 24, 2021, and in meetings surrounding the summit, they will consider a road map that includes tripling investment in renewable power and making affordable modern and clean...
India signs mutual legal assistance treaty with Belgium

Brussels [Belgium], September 17 (ANI): India signed an agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters with Belgium on Thursday at the Egmont Palace, Brussels. The agreement was signed by India's Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union (EU) Santosh Jha and Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice and the North Sea Vincent Van Quickenborne.
PM Modi, Venkaiah Naidu, Om Birla jointly launch Sansad TV

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, on Wednesday launched the Sansad TV. The launch date coincides with the International Day of Democracy, informed the official communique by the Prime Minister's Office. Sansad TV...
