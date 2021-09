DURANT, Okla (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Cory Hicks of Durant High School. Cory has a 4.4 GPA and is ranked number one in his class. He’s a member of national honors society, Oklahoma honors society and has placed in the top three in three separate Southeastern curriculum competitions. He scored a 31 on his ACT, has been named academic all-state, and has been named student of the year at Durant High School twice.