Griezmann's Atletico Madrid return happened right when Barcelona finally had room to make him their star

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe time was 23:59:40. There were 20 seconds of the transfer window to go when Atletico Madrid completed the deal that brought Antoine Griezmann “home” from Barcelona, or so it goes. It was late, anyway. Too late, some said. Just in time, though LaLiga said. At 1 a.m., they released a statement insisting the deal had been registered in their system — and, yes, it really is called LaLiga Manager — before the deadline. There had been no extension, no holding back time. At 1:22 a.m., half an hour after confirming that Saul Niguez was going to Chelsea, Atletico finally announced the signing. Welcome back, Antoine.

chatsports.com

Griezmann was ‘crazy’ about returning to Atletico

Nothing like rubbing a bit of salt in the wound. Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo said in an interview this week that Antoine Griezmann was crazy to come back to Atletico. So excited in fact he squealed and giggled when he talked to Cerezo on the phone. Okay, I made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Former Atletico Madrid star Mario Mandzukic retires

The Croatian international has brought down the curtain on 17 years of goal scoring including nomadic spells in his native Croatia, alongside Germany, Spain, Italy and Qatar. Mandzukic joined Diego Simeone’s side in 2014 from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich after netting 48 goals in 88 games in all competitions across two seasons in Bavaria.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

'Messi could not have stayed even with Griezmann's exit' - Barcelona president Laporta reflects on 'sad' departure

The Liga giants bid farewell to a club legend over the summer, with it "strange" to see the iconic Argentine turning out for PSG. Barcelona president Joan Laporta says Lionel Messi could not have been retained even if Antoine Griezmann's return to Atletico Madrid had been pushed through sooner, with those at Camp Nou still coming to terms with the "sad" events of a hectic summer.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Atletico Madrid president Cerezo: Griezmann return unexpected; I'll understand boos

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo says the return of Antoine Griezmann was unexpected. The striker re-signed for Atletico from Barcelona on deadline day on Tuesday. Cerezo said: "We have been lucky to have Griezmann for the next two years. We did not count on Griezmann, but we did not know if Saúl was going to leave. I have not been able to talk to him yet because I was in France.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Antoine Griezmann wanted to be Barcelona’s new leader, according to rumors

Antoine Griezmann was not necessarily looking to leave FC Barcelona and wanted to become the team’s leader after the departure of Lionel Messi, according to a new report. However, his high salary, alongside Barcelona’s need to resolve a financial crisis, eventually forced the issue, and he was loaned to Atlético Madrid.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Barcelona president Laporta: We did not need Griezmann

Barcelona president Joan Laporta insists they won't miss Antoine Griezmann. Griezmann left Barca last week for Atletico Madrid on-loan. “He was not the player we needed," admitted the Barcelona chief. “I think he could have given more but the circumstances were complicated. Maybe he didn't fit in the Barça system."
SOCCER
Tribal Football

UNCOVERED: Griezmann's Barcelona contract in detail

Sport have published the details of Antoine Griezmann's contract at Barcelona. The striker has moved to Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan. It's been revealed Griezmann earned a fixed 17 million euros in his first season that rose to 21 by his last season, 2023-24. The contract had 2.5m euro bonus each season if he played 60 per cent of the club's minutes. He achieved that in both seasons he was at Barca.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Antoine Griezmann: Atletico Madrid has “always been the best place for me”

Antoine Griezmann was presented as an Atletico Madrid player this afternoon after completing his move from Barcelona. The Frenchman heads to the Wanda Metropolitano on loan with an option to buy, two years after joining Barcelona from them. He’ll wear the number eight shirt for Los Rojiblancos. Griezmann’s departure from...
SOCCER
Reuters

Griezmann set for Atletico second coming

MADRID, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Forward Antoine Griezmann is set for his second debut with Atletico Madrid when they travel to Espanyol this weekend, after rejoining the champions from cash-strapped Barcelona on the final day of the transfer window. Griezmann, who had joined Barca from Atletico in a 120 million...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Antoine Griezmann set for Atletico Madrid second debut against Espanyol

Antoine Griezmann is in line for his second Atletico Madrid debut in La Liga action this weekend. The French international completed a sensational return to the Spanish capital as part of a season long loan deal from Barcelona last month with a purchase option included for 2022. The international break...
SOCCER
Janesville Gazette

Atlético Madrid rallies late to win in Griezmann’s return

MADRID (AP) — Thomas Lemar scored deep into stoppage time as Atlético Madrid rallied to a 2-1 win at Espanyol in the Spanish league on Sunday in the return of Antoine Griezmann. Griezmann had a lackluster performance in his first match back on loan from Barcelona, being substituted early in...
UEFA
chatsports.com

Paul Pogba has NOT decided whether he will stay at Man United but will do so 'when it's the right time', claims his brother Mathias... just months after urging him to sign for Barcelona

Paul Pogba's brother, Mathias, says the midfielder has not decided whether he will stay at Manchester United beyond this season but will do so when it's the 'right time'. The Frenchman is out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the season and Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all thought to be interested in signing him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Lemar saves Atletico as Griezmann returns in win over Espanyol

Madrid (AFP) – Thomas Lemar drove in a 99th-minute winner as Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat Espanyol 2-1 on Sunday and ensure Antoine Griezmann’s first game back with the club ended with a victory. The excellent Lemar struck in the ninth of 10 minutes of added time at...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

