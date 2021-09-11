CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
King: A societal earthquake is shaking the U.S. across many fronts

By Llewellyn King InsideSources.com
Herald and News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have been in only one earthquake. It was in Izmir, Turkey, in 2014. The earth moved, undulating under my feet. Buildings shook and people’s fear could be felt. Americans have reason to believe they are in a societal earthquake of unknown intensity or long-term consequence. Everywhere the earth we have known and trusted — political, social, economic, technological, and international — seems to be moving. Institutions are shaking, technology is obliterating the familiar; new and disturbing politics is rampant, left and right; and palpable climate change has arrived.

