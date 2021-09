CHICAGO (CBS) — Crowds headed to St. Sabina Parish in Auburn Gresham Saturday as the Peace Games got under way. The basketball showdown features four teams from different neighborhoods – with NBA stars such as Bobby Simmons acting as their coaches. The goal is to break down barriers between the young men. The Peace Games started in 2012. This is the ninth event. After just three years, organizers went from bussing players because of gang territories to having mixed teams. Leaders behind the games say they hope the camaraderie that started on the basketball court continues on the streets. After previous successful games, the event has expanded to Atlanta, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Philadelphia.

