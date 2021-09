ANAHEIM -- Kolby Allard was cruising heading into the sixth inning Saturday night. He gave up a home run to Juan Lagares in the third, but he was in control for much of the outing. Then he, like many, fell victim to Shohei Ohtani, who launched a Statcast-projected 426-foot, three-run homer in the sixth. Three batters later, Allard’s night was done, having allowed four runs (three earned) on two homers as the Rangers fell 4-1 to the Angels at Angel Stadium.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO