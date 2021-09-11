CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Toby Keith’s ‘American Soldier': More Than a Post-9/11 Show of Patriotism

By Bobby Moore
97.3 The Dawg
97.3 The Dawg
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two decades later, early-aughts hits “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)” and “American Soldier” still shape positive and negative perceptions of Toby Keith’s 25-year mainstream career. While the former’s reactionary lyrics timestamp it as a product of post-9/11 anger, the latter deserves further consideration as an example of how country music storytelling often champions the extraordinary sacrifices of ordinary people.

973thedawg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wide Open Country

'My List': The Story Behind Toby Keith's Other 9/11 Reaction Song

It's impossible to separate Toby Keith's early century impact on country music from his 9/11 reaction song "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)." Yet despite the good intentions behind "The Angry American," some prefer Alan Jackson's "Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)," a simple man's honest reaction to the headlines of the time, to the Statue of Liberty shaking her fist. But what if we told you that an earlier reaction song by Keith, "My List," was a tender tribute to the New York City firefighters who put it all on the line that fateful day?
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toby Keith
Person
Alan Jackson
KATC News

Toby Keith performing at Fort Polk Friday night

American country music star, Toby Keith, will be at Fort Polk, Friday night, honoring those who sacrifice for our country. In his Twitter post Friday, Keith said, "Honored to have some of the best of the best helping us load in for the show tonight in Fort Polk."
FORT POLK, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Darling#Reliance#American#Marines#Pentagon#Uso Tours
southernillinoisnow.com

Loretta Lynn’s Hometown Rising show adds Reba McEntire, Keith Urban and more

Loretta Lynn’s upcoming Hometown Rising benefit show, raising money for those impacted by the devastating floods that hit Middle Tennessee last month, just got a lot more star power. Reba McEntire, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Brittney Spencer and BRELAND have been added to the show. The newly-announced artists will...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Kenny Rogers Tribute Concert Special, Filmed Before His Death, Set for CBS Airing

A Kenny Rogers tribute concert special that was filmed before the country-pop superstar’s death, “Kenny Rogers: All In for the Gambler,” has been set for airing later this month on CBS. Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Lionel Richie, Reba McEntire, Little Big Town, Lady A and Idina Menzel are the guests who took part in the epic show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 25, 2017 who also made the cut for the hour-long broadcast at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sept. 23. Rogers, who died on March 20, 2020, at age 81, participated in the 2017 show, which was billed as his swan...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
World War II
newspressnow.com

The American Legion honors soldiers and 9/11 victims this weekend

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Saturday will be 20 years since terrorists attacked the U.S., killing thousands of citizens. Some veterans at The American Legion Post 202 in Columbia are feeling some of the emotional pain as Saturday approaches. Paul Hobbs is a retired military veteran and First Vice Commander at The...
COLUMBIA, MO
Connecticut Public

Conn. Artist Captures Post-9/11 Patriotism In New Exhibit

An exhibit at the Mattatuck Museum in Waterbury explores the surge of patriotism immediately after the terrorist attacks of 9/11. “In the Wake of 9/11: Robert Carley’s American Journey” takes a look at artist Robert Carley’s 20-year quest to find images of the American flag painted on unusual or unlikely objects. The artist was moved by the spirit of patriotism Americans experienced back in September 2001.
CONNECTICUT STATE
pdjnews.com

American Legion Post 53 participates in 9/11 tribute

Fourteen members of the Ellis-Jirous American Legion Post 53 and the Patriot Guard Riders of Oklahoma came together for a joint memorial tribute for the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Cars passing by flashed lights and waved, Big Rigs blew their horns, and some also saluted. It was a ‘...beautiful expression of patriotism.’ Raymond Wagner said, “For being a grumpy old man, this tribute…
MILITARY
Rolling Stone

Sam Williams Is Hank Williams’ Grandson. His Debut Album Sounds Nothing Like You’d Expect

When Hank Williams Jr. began his music career in the Sixties, he did little to distance himself from the shadow cast by his monumental father. He released albums with titles like Songs My Father Left Me, sang “Your Cheatin’ Heart” and “Hey Good Lookin’” in the same lonesome style, and appeared onstage at the Grand Ole Opry, the very institution that fired his dad in 1952. The pressure to imitate Hank Williams and fill the void left by his untimely death at 29 was great, and it nearly swallowed him whole. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Jr. and grandson of...
MUSIC
97.3 The Dawg

Garth Brooks’ Dive Bar Tour Will Return in 2021

Garth Brooks announced on Monday night (Sept. 13) that his Dive Bar Tour will return on Oct. 11 for vaccinated ticket holders with a special kickoff show in Oklahoma City. Brooks returned to his live broadcast Inside Studio G, which typically broadcasts weekly on Facebook Live and SiriusXM at 7PM EST/4PM PT, on Monday night after a two-week break. After opening with an acoustic performance of "Guy Goin' Nowhere" and featuring some heartfelt video messages from fans, Brooks announced the tour's return and spoke about his love of dive bars.
CELEBRITIES
97.3 The Dawg

97.3 The Dawg

Lafayette, LA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97.3 The Dawg plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://973thedawg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy