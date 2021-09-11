Toby Keith’s ‘American Soldier': More Than a Post-9/11 Show of Patriotism

It's impossible to separate Toby Keith's early century impact on country music from his 9/11 reaction song "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)." Yet despite the good intentions behind "The Angry American," some prefer Alan Jackson's "Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)," a simple man's honest reaction to the headlines of the time, to the Statue of Liberty shaking her fist. But what if we told you that an earlier reaction song by Keith, "My List," was a tender tribute to the New York City firefighters who put it all on the line that fateful day?

