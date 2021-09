Karen Sue Barber, 71, of Donnellson, formerly of Warsaw, passed at 3:56 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at the Donnellson Care Center. Karen was born July 3, 1950, the daughter of Kenneth and Wahneta Mae (Buckert) Leffler, in Keokuk, Iowa. She graduated from Warsaw High School. She worked at Wiz-Mow and Joy Mart in Warsaw and then at Methode Electronics in Carthage for several years.