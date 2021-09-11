Yuba Community College District Governing Board adopts vaccine or testing requirement resolution
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — The Yuba Community College District will implement a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for its employees and students. On Thursday, Sept. 9, the district’s trustees approved the following requirements for individuals to be present on district properties, including Woodland Community College, Yuba College, the District Office, and the Lake County, Colusa County, and Sutter County campuses.www.lakeconews.com
