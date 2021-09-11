CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake County, CA

Yuba Community College District Governing Board adopts vaccine or testing requirement resolution

By Lake County News reports
Lake County News
 7 days ago

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — The Yuba Community College District will implement a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for its employees and students. On Thursday, Sept. 9, the district’s trustees approved the following requirements for individuals to be present on district properties, including Woodland Community College, Yuba College, the District Office, and the Lake County, Colusa County, and Sutter County campuses.

www.lakeconews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lake County, CA
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Lake County, CA
Health
Local
California Education
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuba College#Volunteers#Health And Safety#Covid 19 Vaccine#The District Office#Covid#Yccd#Cdph

Comments / 0

Community Policy