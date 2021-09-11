Offensive surge propels Aggies to 48-24 win over North Dakota

The Aggie offense shined as Utah State defeated North Dakota 48 to 24 at Maverick Stadium in their season home opener on Friday night. Starting quarterback, Logan Bonner, had an exceptional night. He set a career-high for passing yards with 315 yards and tied his career-high for touchdown passes with four. This seems to indicate Utah State has settled their quarterback debate. Bonner led the majority of drives for the Aggies. Andrew Peasley did get in a few times during the game and scored on a 59-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.