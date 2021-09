Box Score SEATTLE, WASH. — The Big Green fell to No. 3 Washington by a score of 3-0 in their season opener. Senior goalkeeper Alex Budnik made seven saves in the loss. Dartmouth (0-1) trailed by only one goal through the first 45 minutes and the score was 1-0 at halftime. Washington (4-0) outshot the Big Green 11-1 and Budnik made five saves to keep the game close at the half.