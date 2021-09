Anyone in need of a car or booster seat or is wondering if their current child car seat is safe and installed correctly, is invited to two local events. Stop by the Soltman Center across from Syringa Hospital in Grangeville on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 1-6 p.m. A second check event will be held in Cottonwood at St. Mary’s Health (hospital) Friday, Sept. 24, between 2 and 6 p.m.