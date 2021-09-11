CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just say no to all work and no play or pay

Cover picture for the articleSo what can the plight of a little cafe tell you about the state of the American economy and the changing face of work? A lot, as it turns out. The other week, the bistro where my family and I have been grabbing brunch every Sunday since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic announced that it would be shuttering on weekends, and shifting to a more-limited, weekday schedule. The reason was a familiar one: The owner couldn’t find the staff they needed to both function effectively and to keep themselves and their staff from being ground into dust from the punishing pace.

