Winners remember the man behind Ole Miss' prestigious Chucky Mullins Courage Award

OXFORD — In an era before ESPN was widespread and the day’s news was readily available in the palm of your hand, Derek Jones knew Chucky Mullins. Not so much who Mullins necessarily was as a football player, because that wasn’t really the point of the story Jones was told.

Jones, the former Ole Miss cornerback and current co-defensive coordinator at Texas Tech, is from Woodruff, a small town in South Carolina. He grew up there in the 80s and early 90s, when Mullins’ tragic story made national headlines.

Mullins, a defensive back at Ole Miss, went to make a tackle against Vanderbilt’s Brad Gaines on Oct. 28, 1989. It would be the last time Mullins stood on his own; he was paralyzed from the neck down after suffering broken vertebrae. He was confined to a wheelchair for the rest of his life and died from a pulmonary embolism caused by a blood clot on May 6, 1991.

The story of Roy Lee “Chucky” Mullins was not about his injury but instead about handling adversity with grace.

It’s been 30 years since Mullins died, but his legacy remains as strong as ever to those impacted by his story. And that legacy is kept alive each year with the Chucky Mullins Courage Award, given to an upper classman defensive player best exemplifying what Mullins stood for — on and off the field — as chosen by coaches and the Chucky Mullins Courage Award Banquet Committee.

Not just an award but a legend

Chucky Mullins’ story made its way across the country, even to tiny Woodruff, South Carolina, in the early 1990s when Jones was in high school.

“(My coach) was trying to teach us about humility. I remember humility being the point,” Jones said. “Why we should be blessed to play the game.”

As fate would have it, Jones was recruited by Ole Miss. Then head-coach Billy Brewer made his pitch to Jones, but it wasn’t with promises of becoming an All-American. Brewer’s pitch was about winning the Chucky Mullins Courage Award.

Jones wound up winning it in 1996, trading in No. 24 for Mullins’ No. 38. He’s had the award proudly displayed in almost every office he’s ever worked in. He also keeps a copy of “The Chucky Mullins Effect” on his office bookshelf.

“This is something that you are going to have to represent for the rest of your life. Your athletic ability fades,” Jones said. “I’ve got an awful lot of awards … but nothing resonates with me more than winning the Chucky Mullins Award.

“They don’t say, ‘You were a four-year starter at corner.’ They remember that I won the Chucky Mullins Award.”

The 2021 winner of the award is senior defensive back Keidron Smith, who is wearing a commemorative patch on his jersey this season. Winners have alternated between wearing Mullins’ No. 38 and donning patches over the years.

But Jeff Carter, the former Ole Miss defensive back who won the award in 1991, said “it’s not just a number and an award.”

“It’s a strong spirit that’s gone and lasted because it meant so much to the guys that were there at the time. I think those guys pass it on. It’s legendary,” Carter said. “It’s a legend now.”

Who Chucky Mullins was at heart

Carter distinctly remembers living in the Ole Miss dormitories with Mullins and filling a trash can up with water about a quarter of the way. The trash can was then placed in front of a door. The purpose? Hoping somebody would knock it over and spill the water everywhere.

And there would be no mystery as to who committed the prank; Mullins and his crew wanted to be seen. That was the best part of any given gag — having everyone know who did it.

That was Mullins: a prankster, always looking to make people laugh. Yet he was also the first person to help tidy up.

Carter also recalls the way Mullins lit up a room, even during tough times. That included film study in defensive back meetings, when Mullins would point out every missed tackle or assignment.

Carter still laughs about toiling on the scout team with Mullins, and the latter making jokes at the former’s expense.

“You have to laugh at yourself when you fail,” Carter said. “He used to make fun of my man-to-man coverage because I was so bad at it, and he was so good at it. … (He would ask) ‘Coach, why do you have Jeff in man coverage?’”

As a player, Mullins showed undeniable grit. He weighed about 170 pounds, but he made the most of every moment on the field. You were getting the best of him every single down of practice.

Trea Southerland, who won the Chucky Mullins Courage Award in 1992, likes to recount a well-known story involving Brewer.

Brewer initially told Mullins he didn't think he would be able to offer him a scholarship. Within a few visits, Mullins had convinced Brewer he wouldn’t regret giving him that scholarship money.

That infectious, positive attitude remained intact after his tragic accident.

Southerland remembers visiting Mullins in the hospital, recalling it as a moment he dreaded. But in a way only Mullins could, he immediately disarmed Southerland upon entering the hospital room.

“He was a very happy-go-lucky fellow. Always kidding, goofing around. He really knew how to appreciate the light side of life where others see the heavy side,” Southerland said. “He didn’t try to keep positive. He was positive.”

After spending several months in intensive care and rehabbing, Mullins made his way back to Oxford and started going to classes again. He went to Ole Miss football practices and every road game. He even became a guest picker on a local radio show. He kept living life, making sure no one felt bad for him.

“It speaks volumes to his determination, his heart,” said 1999 winner Ronnie Heard. “You can’t ever measure the size of a heart in a man.”

What it means to win the Chucky Mullins Award

It isn’t by accident Heard ended up wearing No. 38 in the NFL. He wanted people to know the legacy he was carrying, that it was so much bigger than him. He played six seasons in the NFL, donning Mullins’ number with both the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons.

Everything Mullins stood for, everything he was unable to accomplish in life, rests in those sewn-on digits for Heard.

And players around the NFL, even those on other teams, recognized the purpose Heard carried with him on every play.

“When you have a chance to play at the top-level, and guys talk about … ‘Hey you’re the guy that wore Chucky Mullins number,’ it means a lot,” Heard said.

The first Chucky Mullins Award was presented to Chris Mitchell in 1990. There wasn’t a banquet or fanfare. That second year, however, was a formal event.

The winner that year was Carter. It was also the last year Mullins was alive to see someone win the award bearing his name.

When Carter got to the stage to accept, he had no idea he was expected to make a speech. In some ways, that was for the best. Carter remembers looking over at Mullins as he spoke.

“It isn’t really that hard to speak from the heart, because you’re living it,” Carter said. “I remember (saying), ‘I look forward to the challenge of the season and honoring Chucky … what you meant to us, as overcoming adversity like you did.’

“And he knew what I was talking about.”

Winners share more in common than just a framed No. 38 jersey and the opportunity to wear said number. There is a certain obligation that comes with winning the Chucky Mullins Courage Award.

“It’s not just an Ole Miss thing. It’s for anybody that plays this game and straps it on … it’s about those core tenets of not giving up, fighting to the finish,” 2003 winner Jamil Northcutt said. “It’s more than ball. It’s how you treat your neighbor, how you love your family, how you manage your relationships … and also how you deal with adversity.”

A brotherhood of winners

When 2007 winner Jeremy Garrett meets a fellow winner for the first time, it’s not like a typical first meeting. Sure, they shared a jersey number for a time (in Garrett’s case, he wore a commemorative patch, as the number was retired for a period). But it’s more than that. They see a reflection of what they stand for, what Mullins stood for.

Garrett, a Mississippi native who was a child when Mullins’ tragedy occurred, overcame several knee injuries during his college career. He was also a vastly undersized defensive lineman, weighing about 250 pounds soaking wet. But he did everything in his power to prove to teammates and the SEC he belonged.

With a self-deprecating laugh, Southerland admits he “was just happy to be invited to get on the bus” each week. He knows his talent wasn’t exceptional, but teammates and coaches recognized an unbreakable spirit.

Every winner has a story like that.

“When you see a guy that wore 38 and got the award from his coaches … it’s almost like you’re shaking your own hand. You know what they represent,” Garrett said. “It’s like I’ve always known them.”

When Heard was recruited by Ole Miss, Jones was his host for the weekend. Heard then proceeded to host a pair of future winners in Lanier Goethie and Northcutt. Northcutt was 2006 winner Patrick Willis’ host.

In many ways, the Chucky Mullins Award becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy —winners seem to gravitate toward winners, even if they haven’t won it yet.

“(It’s about our) genuine nature and authenticity, of who we are as individuals. And it’s also how you’re raised. You know when you’re around folks and they’ve got home training,” Northcutt said. “Good people know how to gravitate toward good people … there’s a level of unselfishness … to serve others, to put team before self. All those guys have that.”

Carter remembers struggling with living up to the pressure of his friend’s number. If he missed an assignment, he was harder on himself than he might have been otherwise. He wasn’t just letting himself down; he was letting down the memory of a fallen teammate.

“It’s not always going to be sunshine and butterflies. Sometimes it’s going to be cloudy skies,” Carter said. “You have to be resilient, and you have to get past the bad stuff.”

Every Ole Miss game Southerland attends, he immediately fixes his eyes on the player donning No. 38. He focuses on that young man the entire game, he said. Heard, Carter and Garrett do the same.

“I find myself going, ‘Come on man, you’re better than that,’ if they get beat,” Carter said with a chuckle.

Continuing Chucky’s legacy beyond Ole Miss

Garrett is currently an assistant coach for the Cleveland Browns. Jones is on staff at Texas Tech. Carter is the head coach at Pontotoc High School. Each finds himself passing on the same lessons Mullins directly or indirectly taught them.

If Mullins were still alive, he would almost certainly be a principal or a coach, Carter said.

“Most people don’t understand the reasons of being a coach. A big part of being a coach is helping people to become young men,” Jones said.

That’s part of the responsibility of winning the Chucky Mullins Courage Award — making sure his legacy never fades. Mullins’ persevering attitude didn’t stop when he was confined to a wheelchair. If anything, it became stronger.

“It would have been very easy for him to become extremely bitter and sour and angry,” Southerland said. “But the way he embraced it, the way he basically tackled the moment, if you will, and chose to beat it and not let it beat him. I think that’s what attracted so many people to him.”