The Chucky Mullins story: From tragedy came an 'eternal' lesson of values

By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaren Phillips and her husband, Carver, didn’t see the fateful hit when it happened. In hindsight, she believes that was probably for the best. Roy Lee “Chucky” Mullins, then a redshirt freshman defensive back at Ole Miss, went in to make a tackle against Vanderbilt’s Brad Gaines on Oct. 28, 1989. It would be the last time Mullins stood on his own; he was paralyzed from the neck down after suffering broken vertebrae.

