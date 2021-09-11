Alabama commit Ty Simpson's younger brother Graham, 12, offered by Oregon as sixth grader

FAIRVIEW – Ty Simpson picked up his first college football offer as an eighth grader. His younger brother Graham Simpson one-upped him. Graham, 12, was offered by Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead on Wednesday. It came on the heels of a video on Twitter showing the sixth-grader throw a 55-yard TD pass in a game. A day after the offer, a video of him throwing a nearly 50-yard TD pass was posted.