Alabama State

Alabama commit Ty Simpson's younger brother Graham, 12, offered by Oregon as sixth grader

Tuscaloosa News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRVIEW – Ty Simpson picked up his first college football offer as an eighth grader. His younger brother Graham Simpson one-upped him. Graham, 12, was offered by Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead on Wednesday. It came on the heels of a video on Twitter showing the sixth-grader throw a 55-yard TD pass in a game. A day after the offer, a video of him throwing a nearly 50-yard TD pass was posted.

The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
