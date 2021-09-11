CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is TikTok? The world’s most downloaded social media app

By Tom Kucher
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of people nowadays know what TikTok is after the app blew up during lockdown over the course of 2020 and 2021 when everyone was stuck in their homes. However, you could be forgiven for not being quite up-to-date with social media’s latest hot ticket. Originally called A.me and...

What Happened to Boonk Gang? Why He Disappeared from Social Media

Boonk Gang, whose real name is John Robert Hill, was initially popular on Vine thanks to his many prank videos. He initially went viral after stealing chicken from a local Popeye’s, and he posted a number of extremely popular videos following that one, including one in which he “accidentally” shot himself in the foot. His Instagram account attracted a huge following as well, although it was eventually taken down after he posted a video of himself being intimate with a woman.
Sourcing Journal

Shein’s the Most-Mentioned Brand on TikTok

The Gen Z-fave fast-fashion e-tailer linked up with Mexico’s version of “The Voice” after launching its own reality series with Jenna Lyons. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
AdWeek

App Annie: 74B Social Apps Have Been Downloaded to Date

Mobile analytics company App Annie released its latest report analyzing the growth of social media applications over time. Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms. Upcoming Webinars. Enhance Your CTV Strategy Wednesday, September 15, 2021. How to Overcome Commerce Anarchy Thursday, September...
theparisreview.org

The Review’s Review: Social Media in Reverse

Many artists are in some sense cannibals, but the filmmaker Caveh Zahedi takes it further than most. The initial premise of his brilliantly deranged series The Show about the Show was that each episode would be about the making of the one before it (so Episode 1 follows Zahedi’s travails in selling the show’s pilot, Episode 2 reveals what went wrong behind the scenes of Episode 1, and so on). When a moment hadn’t been caught on camera, he’d ask everyone to re-create it; if someone refused to repeat the embarrassing thing they’d said, he’d cast an actor to play them instead. The recursive formula broke down with Season 2, which focuses on the demise of Zahedi’s marriage, thanks to his maniacal exploitation of it during Season 1 (the divorce negotiations required that he replace his children with animations on The Show). It’s all fascinating to watch—like social media in reverse, where everything a normal person wants to hide is on seemingly unfiltered display. Zahedi now has nine days left on Kickstarter to raise enough money to finish seasons 3 and 4, and for ten thousand dollars, he’s prepared to make a short film about you; viewers of the first two seasons might feel we’d pay nearly that much to stay off-screen. —Lidija Haas.
techxplore.com

Study: TikTok, livestreaming, and 'creator economy' quickly changing social apps landscape

Live streaming and the explosion of the "creator economy" are igniting the current rise in social media app use and rapidly changing the landscape, a new study finds. This year alone, consumers have already downloaded more than 9.2 billion apps and are expected to spend 740 billion hours on them. That includes an estimated 548 billion hours of them live streaming—in top apps including TikTok, Twitch and Instagram, according to mobile data and analytics tracker App Annie in its "The Evolution of Social Media Report" released Monday.
Government Technology

What social media company is the latest to make smart glasses?

Smart glasses haven’t caught on quite like other wearables, such as watches, but it seems tech companies are determined to make them a thing. Snapchat was the first social media company to make them, but now Facebook wants in on the action. On Thursday the social media giant launched Ray-Ban...
HEXUS.net

QOTW: Which social media platform do you use most?

Love it or loathe it, social media has not only transformed the online landscape, it has become deeply woven into our global fabric and now pervades our everyday lives. Following accelerated growth during the pandemic, more than half the world's population is now said to be using social media, and the numbers here in the UK are showing no signs of slowing. According to recent statistics, there are now over 48 million active social media users on our shores, and the average UK user is estimated to spend a staggering 110 minutes on social media per day.
TODAY.com

Fake social media pages are on the rise: What to do if you find one

The popularity of fake social media accounts is on the rise, with imposter accounts popping up for celebrities, influencers, brands and even for friends. You might've seen some of these imposter accounts come through your direct messages or across your social media feeds. The goal? To access your personal information,...
Grazia

This Emotional TikTok Trend For Suicide Prevention Day Shows How Incredible Social Media Can Be When Used Correctly

Today marks World Suicide Prevention Day, with conversations online surrounding ways to help those struggling with suicide ideation. On September 10th every year, organisations and communities come together to focus on specific aspects of suicide prevention with 2021’s theme being ‘Creating Hope Through Action’ - which aims to empower people with the confidence to engage with the complexity of ‘hope’, according to Samaritans.
bcgavel.com

Join the Herrd: The Popularization of BC's Anonymous Social Media App

For years, anonymous posting platforms have seen huge success. These platforms provide virtual communities that enable users to post whatever they feel or think while still hiding behind the veil of anonymity. Due to the pandemic, the student community usually present at Boston College has been greatly diminished. In a...
BBC

Covid: TikTok doctor wants social media help for trainees

A doctor combatting myths about the Covid vaccine on TikTok is calling for trainee medics to be be given social media lessons within their degrees. Dr Bnar Talabani, 32, from Cardiff, is the only Welsh doctor on Team Halo, a UN-backed group of doctors and scientists using social media to dispel vaccine misinformation.
wmleader.com

North West Caught Savagely Mocking Kim Kardashian AGAIN!

As fans know, the 8-year-old never misses out on an opportunity to call out momma Kim Kardashian, and it was certainly no different this time around. On Wednesday, North savagely pointed out that she sounds totally different in social media videos while promoting the subscription box BoxyCharm for a sponsored post on Instagram Stories. When the eldest daughter asked in the clip why she changed her voice, the 40-year-old reality star replied:
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
Best Life

Never Accept a Friend Request Before Checking These 3 Things, Expert Warns

It's always exciting to get a new friend request on Facebook, and whether you recognize the person or not, you might be inclined to accept the invitation. Maybe their name sounds familiar or they have a friendly face, or perhaps you figure there's no harm in making a new virtual acquaintance. But Facebook warns that you shouldn't accept a friend request until you've checked a few things in particular. To see what you need to look out for before "accepting" a new Facebook friend, read on.
