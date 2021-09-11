CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Research has no answers for continued seabird die-off

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Lawrence Island, home to two native villages in the region, is also the summer home of several migratory seabird species, including kittiwakes, auklets, murre and shearwaters. Over the last several years, though, the bird colonies on the island have been shrinking, and no one has been able to determine...

Marine Mammal and Seabird Biology

This course will provide students with an in-depth exploration into the identification, evolution, anatomy & physiology, population biology, behavior, and ecology of marine mammals and seabirds. We will explore the breadth and evolutionary history of all marine mammals and seabirds, with particular emphasis on what makes each family and species unique. Students will become acquainted with the primary literature in this field, and refine critical thinking and public speaking through in-depth projects. Multiple research projects will be pursued throughout the course across a wide range of topics related to the biology and ecology of these species, with a particular focus on conservation and ecology. In the pursuit of these projects, students will learn of the many sampling techniques used from land and sea platforms, and discuss how their data impacts the health and survival of these important organisms.
Cyclones starve North Atlantic seabirds

Every winter, thousands of emaciated seabird carcasses are found on North American and European shores. In an article published on the 13 September in Current Biology, an international team of scientists including the CNRS1 has shown how cyclones are causing the deaths of these birds. The latter are frequently exposed to high-intensity cyclones, which can last several days, when they migrate from their Arctic nesting sites to the North Atlantic further south in order to winter in more favourable conditions. After equipping more than 1,500 birds of the five main species concerned (Atlantic puffins, little auks, black-legged kittiwakes, and two species of guillemots) with small loggers2 and by comparing their movements with the trajectories of cyclones, the scientists were able to determine the degree of exposure of the birds to these weather events. By modeling the energy expenditure of birds under such conditions, the study suggests, surprisingly, that the birds do not die from increased energy expenditure, but as a result of their inability to feed during a cyclone. The species studied are particularly unsuited to fly in high winds and some cannot dive into a stormy sea, preventing them from feeding. Trapped during a cyclone, these birds will starve if the unfavourable conditions persist beyond the few days that their body reserves allow them to survive without food. As the frequency of severe cyclones in the North Atlantic increases with climate change, seabirds wintering in this area will be even more vulnerable to such events.
Seabirds starve in stormy 'washing machine' waves: study

Thousands of seabirds that wash up on Atlantic coasts every year could have been starved to death by cyclones that whip up "washing machine" waves, a new study says, with experts warning the phenomenon could worsen with climate change. Puffins, auks and guillemots—hardy little birds that nest in the Arctic—head...
'Unprecedented' seabird deaths on northern coasts a mystery

An "unprecedented" number of seabirds have been found dead or starving along the Northumberland and Scottish coasts. Hundreds of guillemots and razorbills and smaller numbers of puffins and kittiwakes have been affected but the cause of their suffering is unknown. The UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology (CEH) has ruled...
Scientists Just Accidentally Discovered the Most Northern Island in the World

A new Island just popped up off the Northern coast of Greenland. Scientists from Denmark and Switzerland who landed by helicopter on it in July originally believed it was Oodaaq Island. Months later, journalist Martin Breum, who had accompanied them on the exhibition, went back through his notes and realized the team had been about 80 miles North of Oodaaq.
Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
Black Chinese Carp: Invasive Species With Human-Like Teeth Invade US Lakes

The black carp is an invasive species of fish detected in Kentucky's waterways for the first time in 2019. Because it is endemic to East Asian lakes and rivers, the black carp is also known as the "black Chinese roach." Because of its scarcity, the black carp was frequently utilized in Chinese medicine and was considered a costly meal.
If You See This Flower in Your Yard, Call Local Officials Immediately

Most of us are well aware that there are some highly toxic plants out there. But it's not just the three-leaved greenery like poison ivy and poison oak that you need to keep an eye out for in the woods—even a seemingly innocuous flower can do some serious damage. There's actually one flower that could be growing in your yard that is so hazardous, experts say you should reach out for professional help immediately. Read on to find out if you need to call your local officials.
Alaska Senator introduces bill to permanently allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without stopping in Canada

A new bill aims to permanently circumvent U.S. cabotage laws so that cruise ships can always visit Alaska without needing to stop in Canada. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Wednesday she will introduce a new bill to Congress that would permanently allow foreign flagged cruise ships to sail to Alaska without having to stop in Canada by creating a permanent exemption from the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA).
USDA: Wild Ohio white-tailed deer first deer in world to be found with COVID-19 virus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the first time, a deer has been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. The agency made the announcement Friday after its National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed that SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) was found in wild white-tailed deer in Ohio.
Too Many Scientists Still Say Caucasian

Of the ten clinical genetics labs in the United States that share the most data with the research community, seven include ‘Caucasian’ as a multiple-choice category for patients’ racial or ethnic identity, despite the term having no scientific basis. Nearly 5,000 biomedical papers since 2010 have used ‘Caucasian’ to describe European populations. This suggests that too many scientists apply the term, either unbothered by or unaware of its roots in racist taxonomies used to justify slavery — or worse, adding to pseudoscientific claims of white biological superiority.
