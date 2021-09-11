Today's 9/11 commemorative events

What: Annual silent walk across Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge. This walk honors those who died in the 9/11 attacks. It was started by a group of Charleston-area firefighters in 2013 and has since grown to attract thousands of first responders and residents. Following the walk, a Remembrance Ceremony begins at 11:30 a.m. on the aircraft carrier Yorktown’s flight deck, part of Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum. There are 343 seats — the same number as the New York City Fire Department firefighters killed on 9/11 — available. The museum will offer children's activities, which, along with the ceremony, are included in the museum's admission price. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/8th-annual-911-silent-walk-tickets-95542968591.