Nome celebrates wet Labor Day

Despite rain, stiff winds and temperatures of 39°F, hardy Nomeites donned their rain gear and came out to cheer on the five participating teams in the 45th running of the Labor Day Great Bathtub Race, organized by KICY. The rules were the same as always: One bathtub on wheels, one captain in the tub with water and four runners propelling the vehicle. Competing were athletes from Nome Beltz Varsity Volleyball team, the Junior Varsity team, The Tide Pod, a Greatest Showman-themed team and a KNOM crew.