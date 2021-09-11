Little Lad From Starburst’s Weird ‘Berries and Cream’ Commercial’ Goes Viral on TikTok
No, that Lord Farquaad haircut-sportin' Little Lad obsessed with berries and cream was not a collective fever dream. Millennials might remember that back in 2007, Starburst launched a weird commercial starring a short British lad who danced and sang about their at-the-time new Berries and Cream fruit candy flavor. With his Peter Pan collar and sharp bob cut hair, the Little Lad clapped and squealed as he burst into song about the new flavor.973thedawg.com
