High School Drop Out with Second Grade Writing Level Studies English and Publishes a Book

 6 days ago

MILWAUKEE (PRWEB) September 10, 2021. Travis Geier dreamt of being an author since he was a child. He spent hours in bookstores and libraries looking at Garfield and Captain Underpants books, but Travis was held back by his learning disabilities. Travis remembers having to go to the CMC, the room for kids who struggled with academics. Later in his adolescence, Travis was diagnosed with type 1 bipolar disorder. On his 18th birthday, after years of little academic effort, Travis dropped out of high school with a second-grade writing level. At age 19, Travis obtained his HSED and started a junk removal business to support himself as an individual with bipolar disorder. The Junk Truck was wildly successful in his community but eventually, Travis’s bipolar disorder caught up with him and he was unable to continue operating the business. Years later, Travis was made fun of online for his writing abilities. This prompted Travis to go back to school to study English so one day he could write a book and share his story of the dirty jobs, drugs, and depravity of The Junk Truck.

