CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

20 Years Later My Memories of September 11th Are Still Just As Fresh

By Bobby G.
KISS 106
KISS 106
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For those of us who were alive and old enough to remember September 11, 2001, I think it's really important to stop for a minute and really think about what happened that day. I don't mean just think back to where you were or what you were doing, but remember how you felt that day and in the days that followed, and how it affected our country. For those who were not born or not old enough to remember, you probably have no idea how that tragic day unified our country - how people put politics and religion aside, and just came together as Americans, as human beings.

1061evansville.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KISS 106

Stores Open and Closed On Thanksgiving In Indiana 2021

Fall is almost upon us, and you might already be thinking about those awesome deals on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. When you think about how fast 2021 has flown by so far, it isn't hard to believe that Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. Sure, we still have to get through Halloween first, but by now you and your family might already be making plans for Thanksgiving.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Warrick Humane Society Fall Online Silent Auction Underway – Over 100 Lots to Bid On

The Warrick Humane Society has played a big role in my life. I have served on the board, volunteered at the WHS, and have even adopted animals from the non-profit in Newburgh. I can tell you, when I served on the board, I saw the financials and it's hard to believe that the entire rescue is paid for entirely by the support of our community. Day-to-day operations at the facility can become pricey and it is even more when a dog or cat comes in that needs additional medical treatment. Plus, it's a no-kill shelter so pets stay until they are adopted.
NEWBURGH, IN
KISS 106

Downtown Evansville Win Walk Returns September 24th

The annual Downtown Evansville Wine Walk is happening on September 24th with some new and exciting changes. For years now, the Downtown Evansville Wine Walk has been a big hit. It's ideal for a girls' night out or even a fun date night in Evansville. The Downtown Evansville Wine Walk is a night full of wine, shopping, dining, photo opportunities, live music by DJ Chidi & Vandal 84, live magic by Magic Man Collin Culiver, Fire Performers, and more.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Evansville, IN
KISS 106

Watch Kentucky Boxer Puppy’s Cute Reaction To Great Dane’s Bark

Parents, you know, before you ever get grandkids, you get grand-pets. I have had 3 dogs, a cat, a bird, and a bearded dragon. The largest being my granddog/cow named Mac. This do is exactly what you think of when you think of, giant dog. I can't even take him for a walk because he will pull me down the street. He also wants to always sit on my lap. Mac thinks he is a lap dog. He's an emotional, energetic, super affectionate, and gentle giant.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Louisville Zoo Offering Behind-the-Scenes Sloth Experience

For the purposes of this story, it might be best if you read it reeeeaaaaalllllly sloooooowly. You know, for the right effect. I've always thought it wouldn't be that hard to have a sloth as a pet. They don't seem like they're prone to anger. Clearly, their reaction time is on the LOW end of the scale. And I'm guessing that if you made one of them very angry, you could outrun them with relative ease. But look at that face. They don't look very prone to anger, do they?
LOUISVILLE, KY
KISS 106

See Eerie Photos of a Nearly 100 Year Old Abandoned Pool in Indiana

I don't know about you, but to me, there's something so fascinating about abandoned places. I love looking at photos from when people go urban exploring. I'm in a group on Facebook that shares a lot of abandoned cool places around the state of Indiana. The group is called Abandoned Central and Southern Indiana, and if you're a fan of abandoned places you'll definitely want to check it out!
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

FUN NEWS: Owensboro’s Brew Bridge Serving Up New Community Venue

Owensboro businesses keep bringing fun new experiences to our community. Brew Bridge recently raised the bar when they announced a brand-new way to dine with them. Brew Bridge came to Owensboro in 2019 wanting to bring amazing local craft beers, welcome folks into a unique venue with entertainment, and more. They have proved to have something for literally everyone and grown in popularity even in the middle of a pandemic.
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Americans#Lincoln#Corndog#Central High School#Wartime Museum
KISS 106

Southern Dog Sure Knows How To Turn On The Charm

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Howdy, I'm Terrance! I'm an 11-month-old male cattle dog mix. I came from Georgia and brought the sweet, southern charm with me. I just love people and I'm cool with other dogs, too. My adoption fee is $150 which includes my neuter, microchip, and vaccines. Hope to see you real soon. Come on by the VHS and stay awhile.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
KISS 106

10 of the Most Ridiculous 911 Calls Posted by EvansvilleWatch

Did you know that most 9-1-1 operators can only handle around three years of the job? It is a very demanding job that requires the ability to multitask under very stressful conditions, and a lot of patience. Sometimes that patience is used to deal with complaints that aren't really emergencies. In fact, some of them are just plain ridiculous.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

LST 325 Tours to Resume September 18th

Had things gone according to plan, the LST 325 would still be on its annual tour visiting different locations in the region to allow history buffs in those areas the same opportunity to tour the World War II transport ship we here in Evansville are fortunate enough to do any time we want (during their business hours, anyway). However, as it has done with so many other plans over the past 18 months, COVID threw a wrench into things when one of the crew members tested positive for the virus forcing the warship to cut the tour short and return home. But, there is a silver lining. The early return means the ship and its museum on the Evansville riverfront will reopen sooner than originally planned.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
KISS 106

You Can Get $100 for Every Black Carp Caught In Indiana

If you are an avid fisher who could use a little extra money, this is something that might be up your alley. I was at Patoka Lake this weekend and saw a group of carp at the marina begging for folks to feed them. It was then that I was reminded if these were black carp, I'd be rich! The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is offering a $100 carcass bounty for black carp captured in Illinois and its adjoining states such as Kentucky and Indiana. This bounty program is funded by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and administered by Southern Illinois University.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Free Family Outdoor Movie Night In Boonville

The weather is perfect for spending evenings outdoors with your family, and you'll have the chance to do that with a free event coming to Boonville this month. Boonville Merchants Association will be hosting a free movie night at Studio Bee in Boonville on September 18th. They will be showing the Disney classic "Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey" film outside on a projected screen. Not only will the movie be free for all to attend, but they will also be offering free refreshments too!
BOONVILLE, IN
KISS 106

It’s National Bald Is Beautiful Day & We Are Celebrating (GALLERY)

Yes, you read that right! It's National Bald is Beautiful Day and we want to celebrate all those gorgeous heads that don't have hair on them. REALLY!. Angel here and there is literally a National Day for everything. I have been celebrating Bald being beautiful for about 5 years now. My husband, Joe, actually had hair when we met (cue the wisecracks) and about two years in he said to heck with it and shaved it off. He had a few male friends who had made the switch from having a few little strays on top and trying to work with them to just giving in to what was and got out the razor.
BEAUTY & FASHION
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy