Hocking County Fair returns

LOGAN — The Hocking County Fair will make its official return Monday, opening to the public with new-and-improved facilities and classic fair staples. According to a Logan Daily News archival clipping, the Hocking County Fair began in 1853 — making this year’s fair the 168th annual occasion. Held during the second full week of September at the Hocking County Fairgrounds, 150 N. Homer Avenue, this year’s fair returns full-fledged — complete with rides, fair food, vendors, track events, a circus and more.