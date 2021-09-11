CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hocking County Fair returns

By KERI JOHNSON Logan Daily News Reporter
Logan Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOGAN — The Hocking County Fair will make its official return Monday, opening to the public with new-and-improved facilities and classic fair staples. According to a Logan Daily News archival clipping, the Hocking County Fair began in 1853 — making this year’s fair the 168th annual occasion. Held during the second full week of September at the Hocking County Fairgrounds, 150 N. Homer Avenue, this year’s fair returns full-fledged — complete with rides, fair food, vendors, track events, a circus and more.

