Sir Elton John's praise for Metallica's Nothing Else Matters

By Celebretainment
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSir Elton John has called Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters' "one of the best songs ever written". The 74-year-old star - who appears on Metallica's new covers album ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ - brought frontman James Hetfield to tears when he made a special appearance on 'The Howard Stern Show' to praise the track.

