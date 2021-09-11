Just a thought: Victims or heroes? The choice is yours

“Honey, call 911. My flight’s been hijacked. I know we’re all going to die. I’m not giving up. We’re getting ready to do something. There’s three of us who are going to do something about it. I love you honey.” These were the words spoken by 38 year old Tom Burnett three thousand feet in the air over the skies of Pennsylvania on the morning of September 11th twenty years ago to his wife Deena who was having breakfast at home in California. Tom was a passenger on United Airlines Flight 93. Tom continued, “It’s up to us. I think we can do it...Pray, Deena, just pray.” “I love you,” Deena said. “Don’t worry,” Tom responded, “We’re going to do something.” Tom chose to not become a victim, but to be a hero.