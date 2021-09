Time has been a type of salve for Sept. 11, 2001, witness Raymond Micaletti. The 1990 Shenango High School graduate had just taken a job at a small asset management firm in New York City, and lived and worked a short distance from the World Trade Center. When the attacks occurred, Micaletti was working on the 28th floor of a building about five blocks from the towers. After the first plane struck, he moved to another office where he had an unobstructed view of the fire from the first tower. As he was speaking to his mother, a former Shenango High teacher, the second tower collapsed.

