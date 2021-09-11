CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gray County, TX

Medal of Honor

thepampanews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 10 1874 Sergeant Zachariah Woodall; Privates Paul Roth, John Harrington, and George Smith; and Scouts Amos Chapman and Billy Dixon were given dispatches from Colonel Miles at a camp on McClellan Creek (present day Gray County) to deliver to Camp Supply in the Indian Territory (present day Oklahoma). The troop traveled at night and rested during the day in secluded areas to avoid contact with Indian warriors. On September 12 at 6 a.m., just as the sun was rising, the troop was near the Washita River and Gageby Creek (in present day Hemphill County); they rode up a little hill and when they reached the top, they were suddenly face to face with approximately 125 Kiowa and Comanche warriors who quickly encircled the small troop.

www.thepampanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Gray County, TX
State
Oklahoma State
Gray County, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Smith
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy