Medal of Honor

On September 10 1874 Sergeant Zachariah Woodall; Privates Paul Roth, John Harrington, and George Smith; and Scouts Amos Chapman and Billy Dixon were given dispatches from Colonel Miles at a camp on McClellan Creek (present day Gray County) to deliver to Camp Supply in the Indian Territory (present day Oklahoma). The troop traveled at night and rested during the day in secluded areas to avoid contact with Indian warriors. On September 12 at 6 a.m., just as the sun was rising, the troop was near the Washita River and Gageby Creek (in present day Hemphill County); they rode up a little hill and when they reached the top, they were suddenly face to face with approximately 125 Kiowa and Comanche warriors who quickly encircled the small troop.