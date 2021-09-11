CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Positive Effects 5G is Having on the Business Sector

 7 days ago
5G is expected to deliver greater capacity and much better latency than its predecessor. With the help of 5G, thousands of devices can be connected. Virtual reality augmented reality and extended reality applications will benefit from improved performance and low latency. Samsung's Vice President, Conor Pierce, said that "Everything has changed, and as a result, next-generation networks won't just benefit one market or industry - they'll have exponential global impacts" 5G makes it possible to create smart cities as everything will be connected with everything else.

