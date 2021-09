Yampa Valley Bank will match donations to the United Way of Moffat County Friday up to $7,500 for a total of $15,000. Friday is the kickoff for the United Way’s annual campaign, and for those in the area who don’t donate through a workplace already — or who want to donate more — the bank is stepping up yet again to double donations.

MOFFAT COUNTY, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO