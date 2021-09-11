CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pampa, TX

Letter to the editor: Home football games

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am a 1971 graduate of Pampa High School. Over the past several years I have on occasion attended some home football games. I attend with a friend of mine who is also a 1971 graduate. We have found it very difficult to watch and enjoy the game for the constant parade of people, both children and adults who are constantly going up and down the stairs and walking down in front. We have to repeatedly ask people to move so we can see the game. I guess I’m getting old.

