The president of the United States has the power to draft people to defend the people of this nation. We, the people, are endangered by “enemy” COVID-19. The president recently drafted all the people of the U.S. to attack this enemy with the vaccination weapon. Surely all of us care enough about each other that we will answer the call to this draft. To refuse to take up this weapon is to be a draft dodger.

POTUS ・ 18 HOURS AGO