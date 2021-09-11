A creative anniversary (letter)

We thought a bit of good humor in the news might be a good thing right now. So if you would care to share this story you are welcome to it. You’ve heard “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade,” right? Well, Sept. 4 was our 63rd wedding anniversary. We had purchased tickets to see “Queen Esther” at Sight & Sound Theatres, but we received a message the night before the show stating that it would be closed due to a lack of available employees. They did indicate that they would still honor our tickets for a later date.